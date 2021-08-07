Three-Hit Nights from Groshans and Vicuña Lead NH to 8-5 Win

Manchester, N.H. – Jordan Groshans (3-for-5, 2 R) and Kevin Vicuña (3-for-4, 4 RBI) led the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) to an 8-5 win over the Hartford Yard Goats (Colorado Rockies) on Friday night at Delta Dental Stadium.

The Fisher Cats jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first thanks to a two-run single from Vicuña, then added a run when Vicuña stole second base and Chavez Young came home from third. Samad Taylor made it 4-0 with an RBI single in the fourth.

Hartford responded with a pair of two-run homers to tie the game. Jose Gomez hit the first one in the fifth, and Elehuris Montero evened the score at 4-4 with a two-run blast in the seventh.

New Hampshire answered with a decisive three-run rally in the seventh. Groshans and Talley hit back-to-back singles to put runners on the corners, and Young put the Fisher Cats in front 5-4 with a double to left field. Vicuña followed with another double that scored two and extended the lead to 7-4.

In the eighth, Vinny Capra hit a solo home run over the fence in left to make it 8-4.

Hartford got one back in the ninth with a double and a single, but Sean Rackoski (S, 2) recorded the final six outs of the game to record the save.