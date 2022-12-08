Haylie Bouldin, 18 (or so): Loved chicken, barking, sunshine and riding shotgun on her mom’s shoulder

EPSOM, NH – Miss Haylie Bouldin crossed over the rainbow bridge Dec. 8 after 18 years of joyful life, the loving best friend to Epsom resident Linda Bouldin. Haylie’s greatest delight was being with Linda’s granddaughter, Sophia Biondolillo, but she also loved chicken, barking, laying in the sun, and most especially, riding on Linda’s shoulder in the car.

Linda adopted Haylie from a kill shelter when Haylie was about six years old. Sophia and Haylie were inseparable, inspiring a preschool-aged Sophia to write a song about her. The lyrics are simply: “Haylie Haylie Haylie, I love you so much Haylie.” In her lifetime, Haylie served as inspiration for other forms of art. A few months ago, Linda painted Haylie’s portrait at Muse Paintbar in Manchester.

During COVID, Haylie hunkered down with Linda and they kept each other company. Sometimes Haylie would call family members on the phone to let them know that Linda was going nuts.

As Haylie’s vision failed, she enjoyed sitting in Mayor Joyce Craig’s campaign office and watching the contrast of people and cars passing by the big sunny windows.

Being a portable dog at only four pounds, Haylie was able to travel the country. This summer she got to see the lights of NYC at night. Once her vision and hearing were completely gone, Haylie’s favorite scent was Sophia.