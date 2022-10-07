Friday’s weather: Perfect leaf-peeping weather, high of 75

BELOW: Today’s Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Friday’s Weather

Great weather for viewing fall foliage through the chilly Columbus Day weekend.

5-Day Outlook Sept. Oct. 7-Oct. 11

Today: Some sun & clouds. High 75 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Clearing, breezy and colder. Low 39 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and much cooler. High 56 Winds: WNW 10-15mph
Saturday night: Clear and chilly. Low 39 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Sunday: Mainly sunny, breezy, and chilly. High Near 60 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Mainly clear and chilly. Low 40 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Columbus Day: Periods of sun & clouds. High 58 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy and chilly. Low 41 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Intervals of clouds and sun. High 62 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Mainly clear. Low 45 Winds: Light & Variable

The temperature outlook from next Tuesday until next Saturday will be below normal.

The precipitation outlook from next Tuesday until next Saturday will be near normal.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Dry weather with below-normal temperatures next week.

Forecast for the White Mountains

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Cloudy in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. A chance of showers in the morning then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-50s. West winds around 30 mph increasing to around 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Cloudy in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers in the morning then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph increasing to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Click Here for NH’s interactive Peak Foliage Map

The GOES EAST visible satellite shows the color where the leaves are at their peak!

 

