Friday’s weather: Perfect leaf-peeping weather, high of 75

Forecast for the White Mountains

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Cloudy in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. A chance of showers in the morning then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-50s. West winds around 30 mph increasing to around 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Cloudy in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers in the morning then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph increasing to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Click Here for NH’s interactive Peak Foliage Map

The GOES EAST visible satellite shows the color where the leaves are at their peak!