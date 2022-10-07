Planning Board gets a look at eight-story building proposed near Veterans’ Park

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Manchester Planning Board got a look at a proposed 77-unit 8-story building across from Veterans’ Park on Thursday as the building’s developers sought approval for a site plan application and conditional-use permit for multi-family dwellings.

The building, planned at the former location of Athens Restaurant and Central Ale House on Central Street, received variances from the Zoning Board of Adjustment (ZBA) and air use rights over Litchfield Lane from the Board of Mayor and Aldermen Committee on Accounts. It will also require approval related to loading zones from the Board of Mayor and Aldermen Committee on Public Safety, Health and Traffic.

In addition to the residential units, which currently includes a proposed 71,590 square feet for one- and two-bedroom apartments, there is also a proposed 1,752 square-foot first-floor commercial space.

Members of the board were supportive of the initial architectural design presented by representatives of the development company, Grand Central Suites LLC, although there were concerns regarding parking.

When before the ZBA, the building was slated to have two underground parking levels. However, that underground parking required the discontinuance of Litchfield Lane, the street behind the proposed building separating it from what is now Shopper’s Pub and Eatery and Residence Inn. With the discontinuance determined infeasible by the developers, the ramp to the underground parking areas would no longer fit into the building’s design.

Planning Board Member Andy Boyle expressed concern about the lack of a comprehensive parking plan promised at the ZBA hearings. While the building is not required to have any parking at all under the city’s zoning ordinances due to its location within the Central Business District, Boyle expressed concern that the deficit of parking at the site could impact nearby lots.

Other members of the board indicated that they did not expect that each unit would receive a parking space given the building’s location in the city and the hopes of creating a more walkable downtown in any case, but they did request that if the parking space to unit ratio is not close to even that alternative modes of transportation be provided.

Planning Board Member Molly Lunn Owens recommended the installation of bike racks into the design to facilitate cycling by tenants. Planning Board Chair Bryce Kaw-Uh recommended electric vehicle charging stations as well as ride-sharing services on-site such as Zip Car, which Grand Central Suites LLC spokesperson Roy Tilsley saying those are possibilities.

Tilsley also told the board that they are in discussion with Ward 3 Alderman Pat Long to provide parking vouchers for tenants, although confirmation of that request cannot be provided any time in the near future.

Kaw-uh’s recommendations came in part due to the developer’s plans to market the property as “high-end,” although members of Tilsley’s team indicated that the financial foundation of the building proposal became more difficult as the physical foundation shrank from the Litchfield Lane change.

That financial concern was the primary reason why no affordable units were included in the proposal, although members of Tilsley’s team indicated that they could look to see if one or two could be viable.

The team also quashed an incorrect statement published in a newspaper not specified during the meeting that tenants would get room service, stemming from an earlier draft of the building proposal that included a restaurant.

When asked how much the rent would be, representatives of the developer could not confirm a price, only stating that the units would cost under $3,000 per month.

The public hearing on the two requests were closed, but no decision was made on Thursday night, but the board expected to discuss the matter further in November.