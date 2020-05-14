Free COVID-19 tests available for residents of greater-Manchester

MANCHESTER, NH — The City of Manchester Emergency Operations Center (EOC) announced today that continued testing will be offered through Wednesday, May 20 for greater-Manchester residents who are either symptomatic OR are in a high-risk group. This test will tell you if you are currently positive for a COVID-19 infection. It is NOT an antibody test, which will tell you if you have previously had the virus.
Call the Manchester COVID-19 Hotline at 603-668-1547 for a free screening and testing appointment. The Hotline is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
High-risk groups include:
- People with chronic conditions (such as heart disease, diabetes, lung disease, asthma, kidney disease, liver disease);
- People who are immunocompromised (impaired or weakened immune system);
- People who are 60 years of age or older; and
- People who are primary caregivers of high-risk individuals.
NH residents who do NOT live in the greater-Manchester area should call 2-1-1 or visit NH DHHS Website at https://www.nh.gov/covid19/ for an online testing registration form.
For additional COVID-19 information and resources:
- ANTIBODY TESTING, please visit ClearChoiceMD at https://ccmdcenters.com/corona
virus2019 for free antibody testing for all NH residents.
- MANCHESTER EOC UPDATES, please visit: http://www.manchesternh.gov/De
partments/Fire/Emergency-Cente r/EOC-Announcements
- NH DHHS’s COVID-19 webpage, please visit: https://www.nh.gov/covid19/ for ongoing updates and information regarding the situation within NH.