Free COVID-19 tests available for residents of greater-Manchester

MANCHESTER, NH — The City of Manchester Emergency Operations Center (EOC) announced today that continued testing will be offered through Wednesday, May 20 for greater-Manchester residents who are either symptomatic OR are in a high-risk group. This test will tell you if you are currently positive for a COVID-19 infection. It is NOT an antibody test, which will tell you if you have previously had the virus.

Call the Manchester COVID-19 Hotline at 603-668-1547 for a free screening and testing appointment. The Hotline is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

High-risk groups include:

People with chronic conditions (such as heart disease, diabetes, lung disease, asthma, kidney disease, liver disease);

People who are immunocompromised (impaired or weakened immune system);

People who are 60 years of age or older; and

People who are primary caregivers of high-risk individuals.

NH residents who do NOT live in the greater-Manchester area should call 2-1-1 or visit NH DHHS Website at https://www.nh.gov/covid19/ for an online testing registration form.

For additional COVID-19 information and resources: