City brings testing to most vulnerable with assist from firefighters, housing department

MANCHESTER, NH — The city is ramping up its COVID-19 testing efforts with several sites around the city, an outreach effort meant to bring testing to those most vulnerable.

Personnel from Manchester Fire Department on Thursday were conducting testing at the Kalivas building, a public housing unit on Chestnut Street, for those who had previously signed up. District Fire Chief Michael Gamache said about 50 tests were completed.

Public Health Chief Operations Officer Phil Alexakos said the city health department reached out to Manchester Housing Redevelopment Authority (MHRA) for help in expanding access to testing for those at highest risk: those over age 60 and with chronic medical and/or mobility issues.

Jaime Hoebeke, Chief Strategy Officer for the city’s health department, has been working with Kristine Hall and Mike DiSabato from MHRA to map out logistics.

The Housing Authority provides public housing apartments for low-income families, the elderly, and adults with disabilities.

The collaborative effort was coordinated through Manchester’s Emergency Operations Center. Testing expansion continues and is available to anyone in the city by calling 603-668-1547. Registration is required.