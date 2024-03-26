Former GM of The Foundry Restaurant indicted on theft charge

CONCORD, NH – The former General Manager of a local restaurant has been indicted on theft charges alleging he took money from the business.

James Peretti, 48, of Merrimack, faces a class A felony count of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer pursuant to one scheme or course of conduct according to a news release issued March 26 by NH Attorney General John Formella. The indictment was released publicly on March 25.

Peretti is the former general manager of The Foundry Restaurant in Manchester. The indictment alleges Peretti stole from the restaurant across nearly the entirety of his four-year tenure as general manager by generating fraudulent reimbursement claims and using the reimbursement claims as a basis to take cash he was not entitled to. He is accused of stealing an amount likely in excess of $140,000.

Peretti is scheduled to be arraigned on the charge in Hillsborough County – Northern District Superior Court on April 8, 2024, at 9 a.m. The indictment is merely an accusation, and Peretti is presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty.

This matter was investigated by Investigator Frederick Lulka of the Department of Justice’s Consumer Protection and Antitrust Bureau, with assistance from the Manchester Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Zachary Frish, also of the Consumer Protection and Antitrust Bureau