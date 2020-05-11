Families In Transition-New Horizons selects new Chief Executive Officer

MANCHESTER, NH – Maria Devlin, a leader in New Hampshire’s human services community, has been named President and Chief Executive Officer of Families in Transition-New Horizons (FIT-NH), one of the largest organizations in the state providing shelter, affordable housing, food and supportive services for homeless families and individuals. She will assume her responsibilities as President of FIT-NH on June 15.

A New Hampshire native, Devlin has over 30 years of nonprofit experience in the state. Currently, she is Chief Executive Officer of the American Red Cross for Northern New England where she is responsible for directing all humanitarian Red Cross activities with federal, state, municipal, corporate and community partners.

“Maria’s broad experience navigating the unique needs of the non-profit world combined with her lifelong community connections in New Hampshire makes her a perfect fit for the FIT-NH family and its mission in service of the statewide community,” says Scott Ellison, Chair of FIT-NH Board of Directors. “She is a compassionate leader with a business savvy that is exactly what we need to continue to successfully navigate the unique challenges of this pandemic while preparing to serve community needs long into the future.”

Over her career, Devlin has been granted numerous awards including the Community Service Award from the Turkish Cultural Center & the Peace Islands Institute for her “tireless work and dedication in the NH nonprofit community”, the NH Business Review Non-Profit in Excellence Award, the Business Leader of the Year Pinnacle Award from the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce, and one of the Top Women-Led Non-Profits by Business NH Magazine. She is a founding member of the Women’s Resource Group of the American Red Cross, a member of the Governor’s Council on Diversity and Inclusion, and a Trustee of Waypoint NH.

“Families in Transition-New Horizons has a stellar reputation for serving the public in compassionate and creative ways, and I am thrilled to join an organization that has meant so much to so many,” says Maria Devlin, incoming President of FIT-NH. “The services provided by this organization are as broad as they are essential. I am thrilled to join a talented and capable team of leaders at FIT-NH to further enhance and augment the programs and outreach to those who need us.”

Previous to her time at the American Red Cross, she was interim Executive Director and Director of Public Affairs for the Children’s Alliance of New Hampshire (now New Futures Kids Count), an organization that advocates, educates and collaborates to improve the health and wellness of New Hampshire residents. Devlin holds two master’s degrees, in Organizational Leadership from Southern New Hampshire University and in Community Psychology from Springfield College, and a bachelor’s from the University of Maine.

“Maria’s experience will mesh beautifully with our operations and our needs and we are thrilled that she is bringing her vision, her connections and her energy to our organization,” says Stephanie Savard, Chief Operating Officer of FIT-NH. “When you can attract someone with the extensive qualifications and strong local connections like Maria, it speeds the transition to new leadership and opens immediate opportunities for the future. We welcome Maria with enthusiasm and great optimism.”

In the fall of 2019, Families in Transition-New Horizons engaged Kittleman & Associates to conduct a search for its new President. Kittleman & Associates is a national executive search firm that specializes in the recruitment of CEOs for tax-exempt nonprofit organizations, public charities and philanthropic organizations.

Families in Transition-New Horizons provides hunger relief, emergency shelter, safe affordable housing, and supportive services to individuals and families who are homeless or in need, enabling them to gain self-sufficiency and respect. For more information, visit www.fitnh.org.