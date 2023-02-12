Warrant issued for arrest of city man in connection with early-morning stabbing outside downtown bar

UPDATE: 4 p.m. – Warrants have been issued for Desmel Cooper, 40, of Manchester, wanted in connection with a stabbing near a city restaurant early Sunday. Cooper is wanted on charges of first-degree assault and convicted felon in possession of a deadly weapon.

MANCHESTER, NH – Police are investigating an early-morning stabbing Sunday outside a popular Elm Street night spot.

At 1 a.m. on Feb. 12 police were dispatched to 1087 Elm Street, 603 Bar and Grill, for a report of a stabbing.

They were directed to Nutfield Lane, a through street behind the bar, for a fight which was dispersing but police were told by several people that someone had been stabbed.

There officers located a 37-year-old man lying on the ground bleeding and fading in and out of consciousness. The man was suffering from multiple stab wounds and was taken to Elliot Hospital for treatment. His injuries are life-threatening.

Witnesses told police that the victim and several other people had been arguing inside bar and then later moved out into the parking lot where the argument continued.

Police described the stabbing as an “isolated incident” and said all of the involved parties have been identified.

People were removed from the area while investigators secured the scene outside the bar. Manchester detectives remained at the scene through the night and were still working outside the bar active Sunday morning. Also at the scene was a worker from Trauma Services, a biohazard clean-up company, who was cleaning a large amount of blood from the sidewalk.

A trail of blood could be seen from Elm Street in front of the bar and around the corner, nearly half a block to the area of 25 Lowell St.

This incident is under investigation and if anyone has information about the circumstances leading up to the stabbing, you are asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. You can also make an anonymous tip through Manchester Crimeline online, or by calling 603-624-4040.