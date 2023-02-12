Central students represent with pride a last week’s NH DECA competition

MANCHESTER, NH – On Feb. 9-10, students from across the state competed at the 2023 New Hampshire DECA State Competition held at the Doubletree Hotel conference center in downtown Manchester.

Manchester Central High School was well-represented, with 16 students competing, among 300 attendees going head-to-head in 40 business-related events.

DECA (for Distributive Education Clubs of America) is a nonprofit whose mission is to prepare “emerging leaders and entrepreneurs in marketing, finance, hospitality and management in high schools and colleges around the globe.” DECA has organizations at the high school and college level across the U.S., as well as in Canada, Puerto Rico and Germany. (If you’re wondering, DECA is the official name for the organization, but it used to stand for Distributive Education Clubs of America).

At the New Hampshire DECA chapter’s 2023 competition six Central students placed in their competitive events:

Akshay Manchanda – Competitive Event: Business Services Marketing

1st Place on Marketing cluster exam

2nd Place Role Play 1

1st Place Role Play 2

1st Place in overall Competitive Event

Tyler Cotton – Competitive Event: Automotive Services Marketing

2nd Place on Role Play 2

3rd Place in overall Competitive Event

Micah Huffman & Declan Ryan – Competitive Event: Sports & Entertainment Marketing Team Decision

2nd Place on their Role Play

3rd Place in overall Competitive Event

Madilyn Houghton & Alisa Friedland – Competitive Event: Travel & Tourism Team Decision

3rd Place on Role Play

You can learn more about DECA at https://www.deca.org/mission.