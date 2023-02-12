Shaheen discusses childcare crisis in Manchester

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Friday, U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) hosted a press conference at The Growing Years Early Childhood Center in Manchester highlighting New Hampshire’s lack of childcare availability.

Shaheen urged the state government to activate federal funding that would help those in New Hampshire obtain childcare assistance.

“ We know our economy is stronger when parents have the ability to work without worrying about whether their kids are in safe hands. That’s why I pushed for $77 million in federal childcare funding for New Hampshire in the American Rescue Plan, so our providers have the resources they need to service local families,” said Shaheen. “But two years later, $23 million remains untouched in the state’s coffers. Every day wasted hamstrings our effort to bring childcare within reach for families in need. As I keep up pressure on the state to administer these funds immediately, I’ll continue working in the Senate to comprehensively tackle challenges around childcare affordability and access.”

The visit was not the first in the area for Shaheen regarding childcare issues, echoing earlier events such as one in Hooksett two years ago.

Later in the day, Shaheen delivered remarks at the NH Food and Nutrition Security Summit in Concord. The Senator highlighted the extraordinary efforts of New Hampshire hunger advocates during the pandemic, following other events on that topic as well. She also underscored federal funds and nutrition programs available to help Granite Staters access nutritious, affordable food.

“The pandemic exacerbated food access challenges facing families across New Hampshire, and it has required an all-hands-on-deck effort to connect those struggling with available resources,” said Shaheen. “I’d like to thank NH Hunger Solutions, today’s awardees and all volunteers for their tireless efforts to bridge the gap in access to nutritious, affordable food. Our work is not over, and I will continue to support frontline organizations as we ultimately strengthen food systems, so no Granite Stater goes hungry.”