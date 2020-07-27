City seeking bids for Sheehan-Basquil splash pad/playground

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The City of Manchester is looking for bids for a new combined approximately 10,000 sq. ft playground/splash pad at Sheehan-Basquil Park.

The playground/splash pad project is part of Phase II of renovations at the park and the winning bid will include, but is not limited to site preparations, site improvements and construction and installation of the combined playground and splash pad.

Any contractors interested in bidding must submit a sealed prequalification package before Aug. 7, 2020 at 2 p.m. Prequalification forms can be obtained at the Department of Public Works Office for $5 or on the city website.

Anyone with questions is urged to call KC Moran at (603) 624-6444.