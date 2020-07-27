City seeking bids for Sheehan-Basquil splash pad/playground

Monday, July 27, 2020 Andrew Sylvia

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The City of Manchester is looking for bids for a new combined approximately 10,000 sq. ft playground/splash pad at Sheehan-Basquil Park.

The playground/splash pad project is part of Phase II of renovations at the park and the winning bid will include, but is not limited to site preparations, site improvements and construction and installation of the combined playground and splash pad.

Any contractors interested in bidding must submit a sealed prequalification package before Aug. 7, 2020 at 2 p.m. Prequalification forms can be obtained at the Department of Public Works Office for $5 or on the city website.

Anyone with questions is urged to call KC Moran at (603) 624-6444.

About Andrew Sylvia 1689 Articles
Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and license to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.