Hassan gathers Craig and other NH leaders on school re-opening discussion

Monday, July 27, 2020 Andrew Sylvia COVID-19 in NH: Latest news and updates, Government 0

Mayor Joyce Craig on July 27, 2020. Screenshot

WASHINGTON – On Monday, U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH) brought together a panel of New Hampshire officials, including Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig, to discuss challenges New Hampshire faces in restarting school this fall.

One key concern is the renovation money needed to make schools safe, ranging from HVAC upgrades, expanded broadband and plexiglass dividers in classrooms to additional funding for nurses and temperature checks.

In Manchester, it is expected to take approximately $5.8 million for the expected upgrades, with much of that amount going toward meeting Governor Sununu’s mandate of all Individualized Education Plan (IEP) meetings being held within 30 calendar days of the first day of school.

Earlier in the day, Craig released a letter to New Hampshire’s congressional delegation asking for direct assistance from the federal government through the HEROES Act as the city faces a variety of difficult pandemic-related budgetary decisions.

Hassan said that pending COVID-19 aid legislation should have significant support for all students.

“We’re working as hard as we can to get our colleagues on the other side of the aisle to sit with us and hammer out what the next relief package should be,” said Hassan. “We need to make sure that all students including students with special needs have their needs addressed at a time when its so important that kids know that we’re supporting them through this challenge.”

On the matter of whether to return to in-person learning, remaining with remote learning, or pursuing a hybrid of those two formats.

While sentiments varied among parents across the state, there was no clear majority anywhere for each of the options.

The panelists also indicated that if one or multiple plans are pursued in school re-opening procedures, contingencies must be put into place to adapt those plans based on the ever evolving nature of the pandemic.

“It’s critical that we’re flexible. We may open one way and then have to change it very quickly, because things are changing on a daily basis,” said Craig.

U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH) on July 27, 2020. Screenshot
