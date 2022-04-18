Champion of Children: Merrimack Valley’s Dr. Randy Wormald honored for educational excellence

CONCORD, NH – Dr. Randy Wormald, SAU #46 Assistant Superintendent, will be honored with the 2022 Outstanding Service Award during the 81st Annual Conference on Educational Leadership held June 27-29, 2022, in Whitefield and will receive recognition at the 2022 Excellence in Education Awards held on June 4, 2022, at the DoubleTree Hilton, Manchester.

Wormald was selected by a panel of his peers and from a distinguished group of nominees, said Dr. Mark MacLean, Superintendent of Schools for SAU #46, which provides services for the Andover and Merrimack Valley school districts including the towns of Andover, Boscawen, Loudon, Penacook, Salisbury, and Webster.

“Randy is an outstanding educator and educational leader. His focus on improving and innovating educational programming and services is unrelenting. Math instruction, K-12, has been completely revamped, revitalized, and coordinated under his expert guidance. Beyond curriculum, instruction, and assessment, Randy is also a catalyst and ‘cheerleader’ for a positive SAU #46 culture and climate. He has been integral in working with the mentor program to welcome and acclimate new teachers to SAU #46. The positive changes to this program have been immeasurable.”

Wormald obtained his undergraduate degree in secondary education math/computer science from the University of Maine at Farmington before earning his master’s degree in mathematics and technology from the University of Wyoming in 1996. In 2012, he earned a doctorate of education in curriculum leadership (Ed.D.) from Northeastern University.

He started his professional career as a math teacher in the Londonderry school district before shifting gears as an instructor for the University of New Hampshire. He then taught math and computer education at Andover Elementary/Middle School and then at Belmont High School before teaching abroad in Taichung City, Taiwan. Wormald returned to Belmont Middle School in 2000 and then moved up to the high school level, teaching at Belmont High School, Nantucket High School, and Kearsarge Regional High School until June 2017 when he took on the position of Assistant Superintendent of Merrimack Valley School District (SAU #46), his current post.

“Randy is an outstanding example of the dedicated and hardworking systems leaders throughout New Hampshire that work tirelessly on behalf of students and families,” said Dr. Carl M. Ladd, Executive Director of the New Hampshire School Administrators Association. “SAU #46 and our profession are both fortunate to have such a passionate and committed educator. Randy is truly a Champion for Children.”