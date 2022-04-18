Diabetes: Can you prevent it? Attend Science Cafe on April 20 and learn more

MANCHESTER, NH – In New Hampshire, 1 out of 3 adults has prediabetes, but more than 90 percent are unaware of this.

Join Science Café NH at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20 for a free, virtual conversation, where you’ll:

learn about the health risks of prediabetes, and how to delay or even prevent getting Type 2 diabetes

understand the “secret sauce” of the Diabetes Prevention Program

have the opportunity to ask questions of diabetes experts!

Panelists include Emily Bird, Chronic Disease Program Coordinator at the NH Department of Health and Human Services’ Division of Public Health Services; and Cindy Lafond, Association Director of Health Interventions at The Granite YMCA, which provides the live virtual Diabetes Prevention Program for residents throughout the state of New Hampshire.

Join the panel live at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20 — simply search for Science Café NH on either Facebook or YouTube. Or visit http://sciencecafenh.org