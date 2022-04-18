Monday’s weather: Mostly sunny, clouds increasing high of 58

Sunday, April 17, 2022Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0
Sunday, April 17, 2022Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Monday’s Weather

High pressure will allow for sunny conditions and warm temperatures today before clouds begin to increase by the evening hours. A coastal low will result in rain tonight into tomorrow morning with the possibility for wet snow over the White Mountains.

Late-April Blast of Winter

Late-April Blast of Winter A nor’easter will bring a late-April blast of winter. Most of the snow is expected to fall Monday night or early Tuesday when temperatures are the lowest. Most of the wet snow will have the potential for minor snow accumulations across the Monadnock Region and a nasty cold rain elsewhere late Monday into early Tuesday. The White Mountains could see 3-6″ of snow.

5-Day Outlook April 18-April 22

Today: Mostly sunny with increasing clouds by evening. High 58 Winds: SE 10-15 mph
Tonight: Cloudy with rain (.60″) and wind late. Low 39 Winds: E 15-25 mph
Tuesday: Early morning rain with sunny breaks in the afternoon. High 54 Winds: ESE to WSW 15-25 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 39 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Wednesday: Mix sun & clouds. High 56 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 33 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and milder. High 61 Winds: S 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low 46 Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Friday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 63 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy. Low 42 Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

For the first half of the week, a stretch of cool and calm weather is on the way for New England. For the second half of the week onto the weekend, a warmup as high pressure takes hold.

Be an Official Ink Link Weather Spotter!

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!

Winter Weather Watcher says: You, too, can be a weather watcher.

NH Hiking Report

Find More Hiking Info Here

person carrying yellow and black backpack walking between green plants

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s… except in the mid-30s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds around 30 mph in the morning. Winds south around 15 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, northwest winds around 45 mph in the morning. Wind chill values are as low as 9 below in the morning.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid-40s. Northwest winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph becoming south around 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 2 below in the morning.

Check out slope conditions below

 

About this Author

rick-gordon

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts