Monday’s weather: Mostly sunny, clouds increasing high of 58

Late-April Blast of Winter
Late-April Blast of Winter A nor’easter will bring a late-April blast of winter. Most of the snow is expected to fall Monday night or early Tuesday when temperatures are the lowest. Most of the wet snow will have the potential for minor snow accumulations across the Monadnock Region and a nasty cold rain elsewhere late Monday into early Tuesday. The White Mountains could see 3-6″ of snow.
5-Day Outlook April 18-April 22
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
For the first half of the week, a stretch of cool and calm weather is on the way for New England. For the second half of the week onto the weekend, a warmup as high pressure takes hold.
NH Hiking Report
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s… except in the mid-30s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds around 30 mph in the morning. Winds south around 15 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, northwest winds around 45 mph in the morning. Wind chill values are as low as 9 below in the morning.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid-40s. Northwest winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph becoming south around 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 2 below in the morning.
