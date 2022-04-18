Monday’s weather: Mostly sunny, clouds increasing high of 58

NH Hiking Report

Find More Hiking Info Here

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s… except in the mid-30s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds around 30 mph in the morning. Winds south around 15 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, northwest winds around 45 mph in the morning. Wind chill values are as low as 9 below in the morning.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid-40s. Northwest winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph becoming south around 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 2 below in the morning.