Body of woman pulled from the Merrimack River

MANCHESTER, NH – Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was pulled from the Merrimack River on Friday.

On June 26 at 2 p.m. a water rescue was mounted following the report of a body in the Merrimack River.

Manchester Fire engines 9 and 11, Rescue 1 with two rescue boats, along with one off-road vehicle from Hooksett responded to a remote area off the 293 overpass.

The body was reported to police by a man in a canoe who saw something in the water. Two boats were launched from the West Side of the river from the Bedford boat launch, crossing to the east shoreline. As rescuers arrived they were met by Manchester Police who was attending the body of a deceased female on the shore.

Police, along with NH Marine Patrol are investigating, along with the Medical Examiner’s office, which also was on the scene. Hooksett Fire provided an off-road vehicle and personnel to assist Engine 9 with victim extrication from the area.

Anyone with information should make an anonymous tip via the Manchester Crimeline.