June 26 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 34 new positive cases with 3 in Manchester; 8 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Friday, June 26, 2020, DHHS announced 34 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 5,671 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there is one individual under the age of 18 and the rest are adults, with 47 percent being female and 53 percent being male. The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (6), Merrimack (6), Rockingham (6), Grafton (3), Sullivan (3), Strafford (2), Belknap (1), and Cheshire (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (3) and Nashua (3).

One new hospitalized case was identified for a total of 561 (10 percent) of 5,671 cases. Three of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.

DHHS has also announced 8 additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

3 male residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, under 60 years of age

3 female residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated June 26, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 5,671 Recovered 4,381 (77%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 365 (6%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 925 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 561 (10%) Current Hospitalizations 32 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 114,768 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 18,518 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 31,558 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 538 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 3,450

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 6/19 6/20 6/21 6/22 6/23 6/24 6/25 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 676 208 100 76 281 285 280 272 LabCorp 353 329 340 175 332 607 575 387 Quest Diagnostics 533 202 282 554 1037 666 210 498 Mako Medical 947 682 375 68 446 359 670 507 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 167 0 634 66 21 197 168 179 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 51 47 239 503 297 292 n/a** 238 Other Laboratory* 3 26 35 14 33 43 20 25 Total 2,730 1,494 2,005 1,456 2,447 2,449 1,923 2,072 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 6/19 6/20 6/21 6/22 6/23 6/24 6/25 Daily Average LabCorp 42 40 15 0 12 24 41 25 Quest Diagnostics 213 162 144 84 224 152 210 170 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 24 0 26 0 20 31 19 17 Other Laboratory* 14 4 0 0 13 2 2 5 Total 293 206 185 84 269 209 272 217

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table. n/a: not available ** Not available at the time of this report.

Number of Persons Tested by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 6/19 6/20 6/21 6/22 6/23 6/24 6/25 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 269 29 21 52 90 68 75 86 LabCorp 302 281 302 157 275 511 479 330 Quest Diagnostics 422 176 223 393 613 552 370 393 Mako Medical 108 430 73 5 35 62 115 118 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 83 0 318 66 19 172 150 115 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 51 47 239 503 297 292 n/a** 238 Other Laboratory* 2 24 32 14 27 39 20 23 Total 1,237 987 1,208 1,190 1,356 1,696 1,209 1,269 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 6/19 6/20 6/21 6/22 6/23 6/24 6/25 Daily Average LabCorp 36 34 12 0 9 20 36 21 Quest Diagnostics 195 149 128 80 207 140 196 156 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 22 0 26 0 19 25 16 15 Other Laboratory* 23 3 0 0 13 1 2 6 Total 276 186 166 80 248 186 250 199

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table. ** Not available at the time of this report.