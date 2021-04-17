April 16 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 423 positive results with 37 in Manchester; 2 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Friday, April 16, 2021, DHHS announced 423 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 2.8%. Today’s results include 254 people who tested positive by PCR test and 169 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 3,751 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 95 individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 54% being female and 46% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (98), Strafford (60), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (54), Merrimack (24), Belknap (21), Cheshire (20), Grafton (17), Carroll (12), Coos (12), and Sullivan (12) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (37) and Nashua (32). The county of residence is being determined for twenty-four new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled.

DHHS has also announced two additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 female resident of Grafton County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 132 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 90,910 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated April 16, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 90,910 Recovered 85,893 (94%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,266 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 3,751 Current Hospitalizations 132 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)2 681,308 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests2 39,115 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 71,577 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL3 821

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 4/09 4/10 4/11 4/12 4/13 4/14 4/15 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 374 140 0 155 305 647 552 310 LabCorp 535 483 178 426 592 573 451 463 Quest Diagnostics 644 525 476 318 441 606 639 521 Mako Medical 107 18 18 238 12 169 273 119 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 391 367 274 195 462 472 10 310 NorDX Laboratory 249 83 76 27 487 63 399 198 Broad Institute 6,540 3,482 506 1,900 5,725 4,338 2,815 3,615 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 491 335 410 540 483 769 412 491 Other Laboratory* 605 717 575 452 632 533 396 559 University of New Hampshire** 3,061 2,562 60 4,008 3,871 3,368 4,296 3,032 Total 12,997 8,712 2,573 8,259 13,010 11,538 10,243 9,619 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 4/09 4/10 4/11 4/12 4/13 4/14 4/15 Daily Average LabCorp 4 2 1 0 5 2 2 2 Quest Diagnostics 9 8 2 0 0 12 10 6 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 4 2 2 4 2 4 0 3 NorDX Laboratory 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 Other Laboratory* 7 2 0 9 9 25 0 7 Total 25 14 5 13 17 43 12 18

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.