Weather: The sun will come out tomorrow – plus, Friday’s snow totals

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Saturday’s Weather

Low pressure will slowly drift to the east and then out to sea today. Clouds will linger with milder temperatures today. Some sun along with normal temperatures for tomorrow.

Weather Outlook, April 17 – April 21

Today: Mostly cloudy and milder High 51 Winds: N 10-15+ mph Tonight: Mostly cloudy Low 36 Winds: Light & Variable Sunday: Some Sun & warmer High 58 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Sunday night: Some clouds Low 40 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Monday: Mostly sunny & nice High 63 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Monday night: Mainly clear Low 41 Winds: W 5-10 mph Tuesday: Warm with a mix of sun & clouds High 72 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph Tuesday night: Some clouds Low 46 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and not as warm, with few showers High 65 Winds: S 10-15 mph Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy with a few showers Low 38 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching Spring weather returns next week! Snow Totals from Yesterday Belknap County Meredith 1.6″ Carroll County Sandwich 3″ Cheshire County Spofford 12″ Jaffrey 7″ Walpole 7″ Swanzey 5″ Rindge 4″ Keene 2″ Coos County Randolph 5″ Berlin 1″ Pinkham Notch Trace Pittsburg Trace Grafton County Enfield 5″ Lebanon 3″ Hanover 2″ Plymouth 1.1″ Hillsborough County New Ipswich 7.5″ Sharon 7″ Hancock 4″ Francestown 2″ New Boston 2″ Nashua 2″ Manchester 2′ Merrimack County Newbury 4″ New London 4″ Henniker 1.5″ Rockingham County Kingston 1.5″ Derry 1″ Hampstead 1″ Epping Trace Strafford County Strafford Trace Sullivan County Washington 11″ Charlestown 8.5″ Acworth 8″ Marlow 6″ Charlestown 6″ Sunapee 4″

Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter? Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process! About Rick Gordon Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .