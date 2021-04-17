Weather: The sun will come out tomorrow – plus, Friday’s snow totals

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.
Saturday’s Weather
Low pressure will slowly drift to the east and then out to sea today. Clouds will linger with milder temperatures today. Some sun along with normal temperatures for tomorrow.
Weather Outlook, April 17 – April 21
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Snow Totals from Yesterday
Belknap County
Meredith 1.6″
Carroll County
Sandwich 3″
Cheshire County
Spofford 12″
Jaffrey 7″
Walpole 7″
Swanzey 5″
Rindge 4″
Keene 2″
Coos County
Randolph 5″
Berlin 1″
Pinkham Notch Trace
Pittsburg Trace
Grafton County
Enfield 5″
Lebanon 3″
Hanover 2″
Plymouth 1.1″
Hillsborough County
New Ipswich 7.5″
Sharon 7″
Hancock 4″
Francestown 2″
New Boston 2″
Nashua 2″
Manchester 2′
Merrimack County
Newbury 4″
New London 4″
Henniker 1.5″
Rockingham County
Kingston 1.5″
Derry 1″
Hampstead 1″
Epping Trace
Strafford County
Strafford Trace
Sullivan County
Washington 11″
Charlestown 8.5″
Acworth 8″
Marlow 6″
Charlestown 6″
Sunapee 4″
Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter?
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!
About Rick Gordon
Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .