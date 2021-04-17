Weather: The sun will come out tomorrow – plus, Friday’s snow totals

Saturday’s Weather

Low pressure will slowly drift to the east and then out to sea today. Clouds will linger with milder temperatures today. Some sun along with normal temperatures for tomorrow.

Weather Outlook, April 17 – April 21

Today: Mostly cloudy and milder High 51 Winds: N 10-15+ mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy Low 36 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Some Sun & warmer High 58 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Some clouds Low 40 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny & nice High 63 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Mainly clear Low 41 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Warm with a mix of sun & clouds High 72 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Some clouds Low 46 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and not as warm, with few showers High 65 Winds: S 10-15 mph
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy with a few showers Low 38 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Spring weather returns next week!

Snow Totals from Yesterday

Belknap County

Meredith 1.6″

Carroll County

Sandwich 3″

Cheshire County

Spofford 12″

Jaffrey 7″

Walpole 7″

Swanzey 5″

Rindge 4″

Keene 2″

Coos County

Randolph 5″

Berlin 1″

Pinkham Notch Trace

Pittsburg Trace

Grafton County

Enfield 5″

Lebanon 3″

Hanover 2″

Plymouth 1.1″

Hillsborough County

New Ipswich 7.5″

Sharon 7″

Hancock 4″

Francestown 2″

New Boston 2″

Nashua 2″

Manchester 2′

Merrimack County

Newbury 4″

New London 4″

Henniker 1.5″

Rockingham County

Kingston 1.5″

Derry 1″

Hampstead 1″

Epping Trace

Strafford County

Strafford Trace

Sullivan County

Washington 11″

Charlestown 8.5″

Acworth 8″

Marlow 6″

Charlestown 6″

Sunapee 4″

Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter?

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!

About Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .