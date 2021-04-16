Ready to travel? CHaD’s online auction April 17-22 has some great recommendations

Fans of travel and great food take note, the Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth Hitchcock (CHaD) is launching “Bids 4 Kids” on Saturday, April 17. Organizers of this unique fundraiser tell me that the online auction will feature trips Italy and Ireland, among dozens of packages and gift baskets to support the state’s only dedicated children’s hospital.

CHaD is calling the project a new era of fundraising. Bids 4 Kids will feature exotic trips, unique packages, and several luxury gift baskets to support programs that rely on fundraising. Aimed at travel-starved CHaD supporters looking to plan vacations, trips up for bids are being provided by AmFund and include airfare and lodging, select excursions and a three-year window to travel with no blackout dates.

According to a CHaD press release, destinations are near and far and include Italy’s Amalfi Coast, a Castles of Ireland Tour, Key West, FL., and Sedona, AZ. And there are plenty of options for fans of New England, including getaways to Vermont and New Hampshire’s lakes and mountains.

Officials at CHaD are thanking local businesses and attractions who have provided a vast array of items to create unique packages and themed gift baskets.

There really is something for everyone. Offerings include a Salon and Spa Package, a private foursome at Woodland Golf Club in Newton, MA, and a wine and spirit tour through Vermont and New Hampshire. There are two ‘NH Made’ baskets featuring some of the best the Granite State has to offer, including soaps and candles, gourmet sauces and spices, home decor items and much more. Additional packages cater to coffee lovers, those with a sweet tooth, car enthusiasts and families seeking four seasons of fun in New England.

Interested?

The bidding begins at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 17 and continues through 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 22 at CHaDBids4Kids.afrogs.org.

To help you better plan your bid, the website is open now to preview items and to pre-register for an opportunity to win a $100 gift basket from Lickee’s and Chewies Candies and Creamery in Dover, N.H.

Proceeds from Bids 4 Kids benefit programs and services that are reliant upon and funded primarily through philanthropy. CHaD’s Injury Prevention Center, Child Advocacy & Protection Program (CAPP), Complex Care Program and Child Life are just some of the programs that rely on generous community support.

About CHaD

As New Hampshire’s only full-service, comprehensive children’s hospital, the Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth‐Hitchcock (CHaD) is committed to providing outstanding compassionate care for children and their families. Their physician expertise provides primary, specialty, and tertiary care to the children of New Hampshire, Vermont, and beyond. CHaD offers inpatient (hospital care) and outpatient (same daycare) services at Dartmouth‐Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, NH. Outpatient and same-day surgery services are available at Dartmouth‐Hitchcock Manchester, as well as outpatient pediatric specialties at Wentworth‐Douglass Hospital in Dover. Primary care is available at Dartmouth‐Hitchcock facilities in Bedford, Concord, Keene, Lebanon, Manchester, and Nashua, N.H., and Bennington, Vt.

For more information about CHaD, please visit www.chadkids.org or contact us at (603) 650‐KIDS or chadbids4kids.afrogs.org

Reach Chris Dugan at chrisdugan@manchesterinklink.com