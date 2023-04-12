9/11 Fund administrator delivering Saint Anselm commencement address

MANCHESTER – Saint Anselm President Joseph A. Favazza, Ph.D. has announced that Kenneth Feinberg, Esq. will be the commencement speaker and receive an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters at the college’s 130th graduation ceremony on May 20.

A former chief of staff to the late Sen. Ted Kennedy, Feinberg has specialized in mediation and alternative dispute resolution. He has administered numerous high-profile compensation programs for the Department of Justice and others, including serving as the Special Master of the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund in 2001. In this capacity, Feinberg developed the regulations governing the Fund’s administration, oversaw the evaluation of applications, and determined compensation for the victims’ families, awarding more than $7 billion.

“In essence, it was Kenneth Feinberg’s job to put a dollar value on a human life in the aftermath of these terrible events,” President Favazza said. “Imagine that for a moment, having to assess each individual and how to best compensate their family for the profound loss they suffered. Ken’s unique and often painful experience is both inspirational and instructive. We look forward to him delivering this year’s commencement address.”

Feinberg also served as the government-appointed administrator of the BP Deepwater Horizon Disaster Victim Compensation Fund, and he administered the One Fund, which provided financial compensation for those affected by the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings.

In 2020, a feature film was made based on Feinberg’s role in administering the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund. The movie, “Worth,” starred Michael Keaton in the role of Kenneth Feinberg.

Feinberg received his B.A. cum laude from the University of Massachusetts in 1967 and his J.D. from New York University School of Law in 1970, where he was Articles Editor of the Law Review. He was a Law Clerk for Chief Judge Stanley H. Fuld, New York State Court of Appeals from 1970 to 1972; Assistant United States Attorney, Southern District of New York from 1972 to 1975; Special Counsel, United States Senate Committee on the Judiciary from 1975 to 1978; Chief of Staff to Sen. Edward M. Kennedy from 1978 to 1980; Partner at Kaye, Scholer, Fierman, Hays & Handler from 1980 to 1993; and founded The Law Offices of Kenneth R. Feinberg, PC.

He will be bestowed an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters.

The class of 2023 will be conferred their diplomas during the ceremony. Saint Anselm College’s graduate programs a 4+1 Master’s in Criminal Justice and the inaugural 4+1 Master’s in Special Education also will graduate that day.

Three other distinguished educators and humanitarians also will receive honorary degrees: Sr. Jane Gerety, RSM, Ph.D. will receive an Honorary Doctorate of Science, and Lawrence and Patricia Pascal ’64 will receive Honorary Doctorates of Humane Letters.

Sr. Jane’s career in health care and education spans five decades. Over the course of her career, Sister Jane has embodied the values of her Catholic order, the Sisters of Mercy, which were founded with a mission to spread the gift of education and care for those in need in their community.

Lawrence and Patricia Pascal, both members of the Saint Anselm class of 1964, are longtime supporters of the college. Mr. Pascal is a retired Senior Law Partner at Ashcraft & Gerel LLP, having represented injured workers in Virginia, Washington, D.C., and New York for more than 45 years. Mrs. Pascal graduated from the Saint Anselm nursing program and worked in surgical intensive care at North Shore Hospital and later as a public health nurse in Washington, D.C.