Ruais campaign reaches door knocking landmark

Manchester, NH- In just 48 days since launching his campaign, and in addition to racking up local endorsements and raising more than $100,000, the Ruais for Mayor team has announced it has already knocked on over 1,000 doors. Jay Ruais issued the following statement:

“We got into this race 48 days ago, and in that short time, we have already built up a grassroots army, received numerous endorsements, and raised more than $100,000. Today, I am proud to report we have knocked on over 1,000 doors across Manchester! Our movement is a bottom up, grassroots effort, to learn from you how we can help our city realize its full potential.

Manchester is a city filled with a great deal of promise, and this year we have the opportunity to reimagine our future with a focus on bringing people together and solving the challenges we have. To do this, we must elect a leader who will protect the tax cap, focus on addressing homelessness, restore public safety, strengthen economic development, while delivering a quality education for our students. I look forward to building on this momentum in the months to come.”