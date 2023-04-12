Ruais campaign reaches door knocking landmark

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Press Release City Hall, Civics, Elections 0
Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Press Release City Hall, Civics, Elections 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Jay Ruais cropped

Manchester, NH- In just 48 days since launching his campaign, and in addition to racking up local endorsements and raising more than $100,000, the Ruais for Mayor team has announced it has already knocked on over 1,000 doors. Jay Ruais issued the following statement:

“We got into this race 48 days ago, and in that short time, we have already built up a grassroots army, received numerous endorsements, and raised more than $100,000. Today, I am proud to report we have knocked on over 1,000 doors across Manchester! Our movement is a bottom up, grassroots effort, to learn from you how we can help our city realize its full potential. 

 

Manchester is a city filled with a great deal of promise, and this year we have the opportunity to reimagine our future with a focus on bringing people together and solving the challenges we have. To do this, we must elect a leader who will protect the tax cap, focus on addressing homelessness, restore public safety, strengthen economic development, while delivering a quality education for our students. I look forward to building on this momentum in the months to come.”

 

About this Author

Press Release

Manchester Ink Link

Your news, your way. We welcome business press releases for publication as a paid feature. Learn more here, or contact Carol Robidoux at publisher@manchesterinklink.com.

PhoneEmail

See all of this author's posts