2 injured in fire that gutted Jane Street residence

A fire on Jane Street Monday caused an estimated $140,000 in damages. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

MANCHESTER, NH – Just after 1 p.m. firefighters were dispatched to a fire on Jane Street that appears to have been caused by careless disposal of smoking materials.

At 1:07 p.m. crews arrived at 32 Jane St., a two-story, single-family residence, to find heavy fire in the rear of the building with exposure concerns on the building’s south side.

Flames outside the building as well as a nearby vehicle were extinguished by a crew from Engine 11.

Three handlines were used to bring the fire under control at 1:30 p.m. Two occupants of the home were transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation. In all, four adults were displaced as the residence was deemed uninhabitable.

Property damage was estimated at $140,000. Two vehicles parked next to the building sustained damage as well as the siding of a neighboring home. The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental and caused by improperly disposed smoking materials.

 

