2 charged after ‘unruly crowd’ confront police, assault officer

MANCHESTER, NH – Two people were arrested Thursday after what police described as an “unruly crowd” turned on police officers who were investigating reports of drug sales and weapons at a Parker Street address.

According to a police narrative:

On May 9, 2024, at approximately 3:30 p.m., the Manchester Police Anti-Crime Unit was conducting a search warrant at 139 Parker St. in connection with an investigation involving firearms possession and sale of illegal drugs.

When leaving the building, officers encountered a large, unruly crowd consisting of both adults and juveniles. While attempting to secure evidence seized from the investigation in their police vehicles, officers were angrily confronted and antagonized by the crowd. This behavior escalated into an officer being physically assaulted by multiple individuals on scene, which led to several arrests.