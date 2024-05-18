Motorcycle operator and passenger dead after Elm Street crash

Saturday, May 18, 2024

Police detectives at the scene of the double-fatal accident Friday night. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

MANCHESTER, NH – Two people have died following a downtown traffic accident involving a motorcycle and a car.

According to a police narrative, on May 17, 2024, at approximately 8:19 p.m., the Manchester Police Department responded to the area of Elm and Pearl streets for a report of a crash involving a motor vehicle and motorcycle.

Preliminary investigation determined that a 2021 Honda Accord being operated by a 43-year-old male of Manchester, had been traveling south on Elm Street and initiated a U-turn in the area of 1205 Elm St.  As the vehicle conducted the  U-turn it impacted a motorcycle that had been traveling north on Elm Street.

Locator Map: Elm and Pearl streets.

The motorcycle operator, a 34-year-old male of Dunbarton, and the passenger, a 38-year-old female, also of Dunbarton, sustained fatal injuries from the crash.  The 38-year-old female passenger was declared dead at the scene.  The operator of the motorcycle was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. The operator of the motor vehicle sustained no injuries.

The identities of the motorcycle operator and passenger are being withheld at this time until proper next-of-kin notifications have been made.

The cause and totality of the crash are still under investigation by the Manchester Police Department Traffic Unit.  If you have any information regarding this crash, please call the Manchester Police Department Traffic Unit at 603-668-8711.

Police use a protective tent at the scene of a fatal accident on Elm Street to conduct their investigation while processing the scene. Two people died as a result of the accident on May 17. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

 

