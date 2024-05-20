New Hampshire Drops Hartford Finale in Extras

HARTFORD, CT. — After tying Sunday’s game in the top of the eighth inning at 1-1, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (16-22) fell in 11 innings to the Hartford Yard Goats (18-18) at Dunkin’ Park, 2-1. The Fisher Cats got their best start of the season from right-hander Devereaux Harrison, who struck out six batters in six innings. With two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning, Harrison allowed a two-out home run for the game’s first run.

Hartford’s Carson Palmquist matched a Yard Goats franchise record with 12 strikeouts in his six innings and didn’t allow a run on a pair of doubles from New Hampshire’s Miguel Hiraldo and Josh Kasevich.

The Fisher Cats’ response came in the top of the eighth inning. Right fielder Garrett Spain singled with one out on new Hartford pitcher Angel Chivilli. Following a ground out from Hiraldo, center fielder Devonte Brown doubled deep off the center field wall with two outs to plate Spain and tie Sunday’s game, 1-1.

After losing a nine-game hit streak in Saturday’s 8-3 Fisher Cats win, Brown’s double in Sunday’s game gives the New Hampshire outfielder 20 hits in 53 at-bats (.377) in the month of May.

Relievers Nick Fraze and Ian Churchill each struck out a batter in 2 1/3 combined innings. Right-hander Ryan Boyer turned Hartford away in the ninth and did it again with the bases loaded in the 10th inning. After no noise made by New Hampshire in the top of the 11th, Hartford’s Ryan Ritter singled in the infield with the bases loaded to claim Sunday’s game in extras.

The Fisher Cats are scheduled to play 69 home games in 2024 at Delta Dental Stadium.The Fisher Cats return to Delta Dental Stadium to host the Somerset Patriots in a seven-game series, beginning on Tuesday, May 21, with starters to be announced later.