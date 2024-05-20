Tuesday brings Aldermanic discussions on parking, homelessness, compensation study

The Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen (BMA) are set to meet on May 21, 2024. Here’s a preview of some of the items they’re expected to discuss.

Parking rate update

The BMA Committee on Accounts, Enrollment and Revenue Administration will hear a proposal to raise hourly rate at the Victory Garage and on street from $0.75 to $1 per hour. Hourly rates at the Myrna Lot on North Commercial Street would be doubled.

This proposal was discussed in March and April as part of an effort to review methods to raise parking revenues, which have declined since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Homeless Initiatives job posting update

HR Director Lisa Drabik is set to provide an update to the BMA Committee on Administration and Information Systems about the proposed Director of Homeless Initiatives position. The position is largely tantamount to the former Director of Housing Stability position held by Adrienne Beloin before she resigned and the Housing Stability department was dissolved.

Follow up on Classification and Compensation Study

Drabik will also provide an update on the city’s Classification and Compensation Study, an effort begun in 2020 to update the Yarger Decker classification and pay system that set salary ranges for city employees in the late 1990s.

Earlier this month, the BMA Committee on Community Improvement recommended not extending the deadline for Community Improvement Program funding for the study with the majority of the committee believing that implementation of the study’s eventual recommendations would be more costly than not acknowledging the $221,251.98 that has already been spent.

Due to contractual obligations, if the recommendation is accepted, the city would still need to pay $88,071.16 from another source. The study, which has taken data from other comparable cities and employee feedback in the hopes of creating a more efficient city employee framework.