June 8: Public auction of 15 surplus city lots at JFK Coliseum

WATCH: Mayor Jay Ruais Announces Public Auction for Sale of Surplus City-Owned Lands

MANCHESTER, NH – Mayor Jay Ruais on Monday released a YouTube video and accompanying announcement of a public auction set for June 8, 2024, at 10 a.m. at JFK Coliseum, for the sale of surplus city-owned lots.

This auction represents a pivotal step in addressing Manchester’s affordable housing shortage, said Ruais.

The land sale initiative is a joint effort involving key city departments—Tax Collector, Assessing, Planning and Community Development, Public Works, and the Solicitor’s Office—the City has identified 20 lots across 15 sites that are surplus to its needs. Of the 15 vacant lots 12 were acquired by Tax Collector’s Deed.

In the above YouTube video Ruais is on location along with city tax collector Brenda Masewic Adams, at one of the surplus lots that will be auctioned on June 8, Tax Map 645-41 off of Wellington Road.

“In Manchester, we believe in turning surplus into service. The auction of city-owned lands isn’t just about transactions; it’s about transforming our surplus into solutions. With 100 percent of net profits directed to our Affordable Housing Trust Fund, we’re not just selling land; we’re investing in the very fabric of our community, ensuring that every dollar spent today builds a bridge to a more equitable tomorrow.”

According to a statement issued by the mayor’s office, the auction is part of the mayor’s broader strategy to address affordable housing and homelessness in Manchester. By selling surplus city-owned properties and reinvesting the proceeds into the Affordable Housing Trust Fund, “the City is taking a proactive approach to creating sustainable housing solutions and supporting its residents’ needs.”

“I would like to thank the Board of Alderman for their overwhelming support of this initiative, their proactive efforts to address this challenge is a great service to our community,” added Ruais

Details about the properties will be available at the JSJ Auction site.