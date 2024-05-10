Cats’ Bats Quieted by Harrisburg

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (12-17) fell to the Harrisburg Senators (17-12) Thursday at Delta Dental Stadium, 4-0. The Cats only managed three hits against four Harrisburg pitchers.

New Hampshire starter Adam Macko (L, 0-2) struck out the side to start the contest and finished his

five innings with seven strikeouts. Macko beat his previous total of six, which he’s reached twice this season, to set a new season-high. Harrisburg knocked two solo home runs off the southpaw, his first allowed this year.

The Fishers Cats offense threatened Senators starter Brad Lord (W, 2-1) in the bottom of the first with two in

scoring position and one out, but Lord escaped the jam. The right-hander Lord proceeded to throw five more scoreless innings.

After Macko’s five innings, the Fisher Cats called on right-hander Adrian Hernandez from the bullpen; he pitched 1 2/3 innings and ceded a two-run home run in the top of the sixth. Lefties Ian Churchill and Jimmy Burnette finished the last 2 1/3 innings scoreless. Churchill tied his longest outing of the season (1 1/3 innings pitched). Burnette is the first New Hampshire arm to reach 10 appearances in 2024.

Shortstop Josh Kasevich, second baseman Michael Turconi and center fielder Garrett Spain picked up the three New Hampshire hits.

The Fisher Cats don their Margaritaville jerseys Friday for a 6:35 PM EDT start between New Hampshire and Harrisburg. The Cats send C.J Van Eyk (1-1, 12.70 ERA) to the hill and the Senators counter with Kyle Luckham (1-1, 4.15 ERA). Pregame coverage on the Fisher Cats Radio Network begins at 6:10 PM EDT.

The Fisher Cats are scheduled to play 69 home games in 2024 at Delta Dental Stadium. After a road trip to

Hartford, New Hampshire returns home to face the Somerset Patriots, Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, on May 21-26.