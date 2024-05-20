New recruits: NH Dept. of Corrections honors its 124th graduating class

CONCORD, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Corrections announces the 124th Corrections Academy class graduated from pre-service training on May 17, 2024. The ceremony took place in the Sweeney Hall Auditorium at the New Hampshire Technical Institute, with the commencement address delivered by Governor Chris Sununu.

Several graduates received awards honoring their achievements in the academy. Officer Jacob Mitchell received the prestigious Arthur D. Kehas Outstanding Officer Award. The Officer’s Academic Achievement Award was given to Officer Corbin Dubord. The Highest Level of Physical Fitness Award was given to Officer Theogene Munyabuhoro. Officer Alexander Herrera received the Class Appreciation Award, and Officer Bryant Jordan-Bartholomew received the New Hampshire Technical College Institute Scholarship Award.

In his commencement address, Governor Sununu congratulated the graduates and remarked on the completion of their rigorous training that led them to this moment. “New Hampshire was recently ranked first in the nation for corrections outcomes, a distinction we are very proud of. As you begin your careers with the department, you will play an important role not only in maintaining safety and security, but also in the rehabilitation of the individuals in our correctional system.”

The eight-week academy provides new officers with the tools and resources needed to work in a correctional environment. All graduates received a variety of training including ethics, stress management, communications, contraband introduction, mental health, Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), scenarios, and constitutional law. The recruit officers received approximately 40 hours of physical fitness training, training in defensive tactics, certification in baton and pepper spray, and corrections specific laws. Following graduation, the recruit officers will attend 2 weeks of post-academy firearms training prior to returning to their facilities.

When addressing the graduates, Commissioner Helen Hanks stated, “Your dedication, perseverance, and commitment to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and integrity in corrections have brought you to this proud moment. You have chosen a path that requires not only skill and knowledge but also compassion and resilience. We are confident that you will carry these values into your careers, making a positive impact on the lives of those you serve and enhancing the safety and well-being of our communities.”

The Department of Corrections is recruiting for corrections officers and other correctional line staff. Additional information is available online at https://www.jobs.corrections. nh.gov. Questions can be directed to our Recruitment Office at (603) 271-5645 or by emailing doc-recruitment@doc.nh.gov.