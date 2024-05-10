34th Annual Walk Against Hunger returns to Veteran’s Park on May 19

Families in Transition’s annual fundraiser comes amid record demand for food assistance among people experiencing homelessness and food insecurity.

MANCHESTER, NH – Families in Transition will host the 34th Annual Walk Against Hunger on Sunday, May 19, 2024. The walk starts in Veteran’s Park in Manchester, NH, at 12 p.m., and walkers will enjoy a 2.5-mile walk in the Manchester Downtown area. The long-standing annual event serves as a key source of support for all the programs under Families in Transition, including emergency shelter, housing, food, dining, and substance use treatment. Demand for FIT services has risen through the course of the year, making this event even more critical.

“NH Healthy Families is proud to serve as the Premier Sponsor for the Walk Against Hunger for the fifth consecutive year,” said Clyde White, Plan President and CEO of NH Healthy Families. “As food insecurity remains a major challenge in the Granite State we are pleased to continue to work in partnership with Families in Transition to address such a critical need.”

Supporters of the event include Premier Sponsor, NH Healthy Families, Legacy Sponsor, Cogswell Benevolent Trust, and Community Sponsor, Spectrum Marketing Companies.

Chris Mosby, President of Kalwall Corporation said, “Kalwall’s passion for human-centered design goes beyond daylighting buildings. The health of people is important to us. For nearly 70 years we’ve grown deep roots in Manchester, NH building a community whose culture and products reflect this servitude. Our employees, our families, and our friends are incredibly proud to support Families in Transition 34th Annual Walk Against Hunger, all 63 of us!”

Individuals and teams can register online to create their own fundraising pages and participate in the fundraising efforts leading up to May 19, 2024, or register in the park on the day of the event. For more information, visit the Walk Against Hunger event page at support.fitnh.org/2024Walk or contact events@fitnh.org to learn more.

About Families in Transition

Families in Transition is committed to preventing and breaking the cycle of homelessness, offering programs and services to assist families and individuals through integrated case management, affordable housing, emergency homelessness services, food programs, and substance use treatment. As a state-wide 501c3 non-profit, Families in Transition has headquarters and operations in Manchester and Concord, New Hampshire. To learn more about the organization or get involved, visit www.fitnh.org or call (603) 641-9441.