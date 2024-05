Beach Forecast

Weather: Mostly sunny.

UV Index: High.

Thunderstorm Potential: None

High Temperature: In the lower 60s.

Winds: Winds from the northeast at about 5 mph will shift to the southeast in the afternoon.

Surf Height: Around 4 feet.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Water Temperature: 52 degrees. The US Coast Guard states that if the water temperature falls below 60 degrees, an average person submerged in water may experience a loss of dexterity within minutes, rendering them incapable of performing simple tasks such as fastening a life jacket or using a radio.

Rip Current Risk: Moderate to high.

Tides Hampton Beach: High tide at 7.7 feet (MLLW) is at 10:10 AM. Low tide at 1.2 feet (MLLW) is at 4:25 PM.

Lake Forecast

Expect light and variable winds shifting to the south near 5 mph in the afternoon. Wave heights will remain below 1 foot. The morning may bring patchy fog, followed by mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will reach highs in the lower 70s. No thunderstorms are expected during this period. The water temperature will be 58 degrees. The US Coast Guard states that if the water temperature falls below 60 degrees, an average person submerged in such conditions may experience a loss of dexterity within minutes, rendering them incapable of performing simple tasks such as fastening a life jacket or using a radio.