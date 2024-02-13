What’s on the Feb. 15 Planning Board agenda: Canal Street mixed use continuation + business meeting

PLANNING BOARD PUBLIC HEARING

The Planning Board will meet on Thursday, February 15 at 6 p.m. and the following application will be heard. If you cannot make the meeting in person, it will be broadcast live on Manchester Public Television, Channel 22. The agenda is available online.

SP2024-001: 175 & 251 Canal Street, Central Business District, Ward 3

Continuation of a public hearing from the last Planning Board meeting on Thursday, February 1. Applicant has submitted a Site Plan application for the creation of a common gathering space and site improvements for the mixed-use development within 175 Canal Street as well as the commonly owned 215 Canal Street office building.

PLANNING BOARD BUSINESS MEETING

The following applications will be discussed during the Planning Board’s regular business meeting:

CU2023-029 & SP2023-014: 562 Clay Street

562 Clay Street S2024-001: 51 Platts Avenue

51 Platts Avenue SP2024-001: 175 & 251 Canal Street

The Planning Board also met on Thursday, February 1 and the following applications were approved during a limited business meeting. If you missed the meeting, it will eventually be made available on-demand via Manchester Public Television.

CU2023-030 & SP2023-015: 25 Lowell Street, Applications approved.

25 Lowell Street, CU2024-003: 607 Chestnut Street, Application approved.

ZONING BOARD UPDATES

The Zoning Board met on Thursday, February 8 and the following variances were requested. A recording of the meeting is available on-demand via Manchester Public Television.