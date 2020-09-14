Website says NH doing well on vaccinations, avoiding financial distress, struggling on diversity

WASHINGTON – The financial website WalletHub released a series of reports over the past week with New Hampshire listed near the top (or bottom) of their rankings among the 50 states and the District of Columbia.

In a study on states with the most people in financial distress during the COVID-19 pandemic, New Hampshire finished fifth, placing in the top ten for Change in the Share of People with Accounts in Distress between August vs. January, Change in the Average Number of Accounts in Distress between August vs. January and Change in Number of Bankruptcy Filings between July vs. January.

In a study on racial diversity, New Hampshire finished fourth to last, just in front of Vermont, Maine and West Virginia, but finished in the top ten in socioeconomic diversity.

New Hampshire is also the third most vaccinated state, ranking in the top ten in Share of Teenagers Aged 13-17 with Up-To-Date HPV Vaccination, Share of Adults with Tetanus Vaccination and Share of Adults Aged 60 and Older with Zoster Vaccination.