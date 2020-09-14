Merchants Fleet earns honors from Business NH Magazine

Hooksett, N.H. – Merchants Fleet recently earned its sixth consecutive recognition by Business NH Magazine’s Best Company to Work For, earning the company a spot in the Best Companies to Work For Hall of Fame.

It is the most recent in the company’s list of workplace recognitions this year, including being Great Place to Work® Certified and being named a Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in Chicago for the second time in a row. The company has been in a period of accelerated growth and also recently made Inc. Magazine’s annual Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies.

“We are incredibly proud of how our team built upon on our great work environment and brought their positivity to work, both virtually during the pandemic and in-person when they returned to the office, this year,” said Alicia Hart, VP of Human Resources. “This year we launched a remote workforce program, held ‘Virtual Hangouts’ to help remote employees stay connected, improved our support for continuing education, and even sent our employees’ kids back to school gifts. Through innovation and flexibility, we found new ways to make this a best company to work for –whether you are remote or in the office.”

The Best Company to Work For competition includes an employee engagement survey that has to be completed by at least 50 percent of the company’s workforce and an extensive employer survey detailing benefits and workplace practices.