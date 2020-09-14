MSD Update: 14 remote students test positive for COVID

We are writing today with an update on the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Manchester School District. Since the start of school, the Manchester Health Department has confirmed a total of 14 positive cases among MSD students – this includes one case announced by the district last week. All of the 14 positive cases were among students in remote learning status, and remain in remote status. Of those 14 cases, 10 are still active, meaning they are in isolation.

Following protocols developed with the Health Department, and guidance from the NH Department of Health and Human Services, the students must isolate at home. For each case, the Health Department will complete a public health case investigation and contact tracing process. We are sending this message to our entire school community for informational purposes only. As part of our COVID-19 protocols, the Health Department would directly notify anyone identified as a close contact with positive cases.

The positive cases are spread across grade levels and schools. Of the 14 cases, the vast majority were reported directly to the school by the family. Open communication between families and schools is essential to containing the spread of COVID-19. We thank these families for reporting this information quickly.

As noted in our message last week, the state’s school COVID-19 dashboard shows only students who have an in-person campus contact – class, athletics or extracurricular – but does not include remote status. For full transparency, we are reporting all cases – including those in school buildings and those who are learning remotely.

What you and your family can do to stay healthy: COVID-19 is spread via person-to-person contact through contaminated air droplets from coughing and sneezing by an infected person. As with controlling the spread of other viruses, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) urges everyone to take the following preventive measures:

Stay home when you are sick.

Wash your hands regularly, especially after using the restroom and before preparing or consuming food. Using soap and hot water, wash for about 20 seconds. If soap and water are not accessible, hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol is recommended.

Avoid coughing or sneezing into your hands or in the air. Always try to cough or sneeze into a tissue, then throw the tissue away. If you don’t have a tissue, cough/sneeze into your arm/elbow. Clean your hands after coughing or sneezing and throwing the tissue away.

As much as you can, avoid touching your eyes, mouth, and nose.

Practice social distancing by staying at least 6 feet away from those who do not live with you.

Wear a mask or face covering.

COVID-19 Testing: The Manchester Health Department recommends everyone get tested for COVID-19. The listing below provides several testing options in Manchester. Call the Manchester COVID-19 Hotline at 603-668-1547 to speak with a health professional for assistance. The hotline is available Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Testing Options in Manchester:

Call Your Doctor – Most health care organizations are providing testing. City of Manchester FREE testing – Appointments are required and can be scheduled by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 603-668-1547. Tests are available at the East side location on Tuesdays and the West side location on Thursdays. Drive through and walk through testing is available. Rite Aid Pharmacy – 1631 Elm Street, Free Testing for Adults 18+, Drive Thru Testing Site, Appointments are required and can be scheduled online CVS Pharmacy – 432 South Main Street, Testing for Adults 18+, Drive Thru Testing Site, Health insurance will be processed, ID is required, Appointments can be scheduled online