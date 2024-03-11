Tuesday’s weather: Windy and milder with lots of sun, high of 52

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the upper 20s… except in the lower 20s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds around 50 mph decreasing to around 40 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, northwest winds around 75 mph decreasing to around 55 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 100 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 23 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 80 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 13 below.