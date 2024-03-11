Tuesday’s weather: Windy and milder with lots of sun, high of 52

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

 

Tuesday’s Weather

Today looks to be a windy, milder, and beautiful bright sunny day something we have been craving after such a gloomy last seven days.

5-Day Outlook, March 12-16

Today: Windy and milder with lots of sun. High 52 (feel like 46) Winds: WNW 15-25+ mph
Tonight: Mainly clear & breezy. Low 34 (feel like 30) Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Wednesday: Mild with a mix of sun & clouds. High 59 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 35 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Warm with some sunshine. High 63 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Mild with some rain developing. Low 41 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Cloudy with periods of showers & mild. High 56 Winds: NW 5-10mph
Friday night: Cloudy & mild with rain (.85″). Low 41 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Saturday: Morning showers with some partial clearing & breezy in the afternoon. High 52 (feel like 47) Winds: NNW 10-15 mph Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Low 36 Winds: Light & Variable0mph

Weather Alert

For the first 10 days of March Manchester and Nashua have received 4.21″ of rain which is 3.18″ above normal.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The outlook for St. Patrick’s Day on Sunday is cloudy with some morning showers with a high of 52.

Screenshot 2023 04 17 at 10.25.03 PMHiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the upper 20s… except in the lower 20s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds around 50 mph decreasing to around 40 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, northwest winds around 75 mph decreasing to around 55 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 100 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 23 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 80 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 13 below.

Click here to check out the current conditions at NH Ski Resorts!

