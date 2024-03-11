Tuesday’s weather: Windy and milder with lots of sun, high of 52

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.
Tuesday’s Weather
Today looks to be a windy, milder, and beautiful bright sunny day something we have been craving after such a gloomy last seven days.
5-Day Outlook, March 12-16
Weather Alert
For the first 10 days of March Manchester and Nashua have received 4.21″ of rain which is 3.18″ above normal.
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the upper 20s… except in the lower 20s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds around 50 mph decreasing to around 40 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, northwest winds around 75 mph decreasing to around 55 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 100 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 23 below.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 80 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 13 below.
Click here to check out the current conditions at NH Ski Resorts!