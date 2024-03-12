Hundreds spin at Fenway raising critical funding for cancer research at PMC Winter Cycle

BOSTON, Mass. – On March 9, the Pan-Mass Challenge (PMC) hosted PMC Winter Cycle, a charitable spin event in Boston at Fenway Park, for the seventh time. Hundreds of people, including New Hampshire resident Meredith Cline, hopped on stationary bikes at Fenway Park to participate in high-energy spin sessions with the common mission to raise as much money as possible to fund cures for cancer at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (Dana-Farber).

Many of the event’s participants are cancer patients and survivors themselves, or rode in honor of a loved one. For the third year in a row, PMC Pedal Partners – pediatric patients at Dana-Farber’s Jimmy Fund Clinic – were featured during each of the five sessions to inspire PMC Winter Cycle riders.

For Meredith in particular, her life was forever changed when her father was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma by doctors at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (Dana-Farber) in December of 2018. With an aggressive diagnosis, he passed just nine short months later. Growing up, Meredith and her family always loved cycling, so she wanted to find a way to honor her dad. In 2020, she participated in her first PMC Winter Cycle and hasn’t looked back since, having raised thousands of funds along the way. Over the years, she has found unique ways to fundraise—including by hosting virtual Bingo games on Zoom.

PMC Winter Cycle marked the start of the organization’s 2024 fundraising efforts, with 100 percent of every rider-raised dollar contributing to the PMC’s gift to support lifesaving cancer research and treatment at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. This year, the PMC is positioned to cross the $1 billion lifetime fundraising threshold, a monumental feat for the organization, which is the Institute’s single largest donor, accounting for 62% of its Jimmy Fund’s annual revenue.

For those interested in getting involved during this milestone year and supporting the future of cancer treatment and care, please visit the Pan Mass Challenge website. Registration for PMC 2024, the bike-a-thon across Massachusetts on the first weekend in August, is now open to the public.