Thursday’s weather: A raw March day, rainy with temps in the upper 30s

Overall, a raw late March Day with cold rain. Gusty easterly to northeasterly flow will keep temps in the upper 30s.
Springing Back to Life
The map below shows where the trees have leaves. Gradually getting closer!
Washington, D.C.’s cherry blossoms hit their peak early. Aided by unseasonably warm weather since mid-February, Washington, D.C.’s famed cherry blossoms hit peak bloom on Monday. This year’s peak is 10 days ahead of the recent 30-year average of March 31. Next Monday morning Washington’s low could be in the upper 20s killing the cherry blossoms!
5-Day Outlook March 23- March 27
Today: Cloudy and breezy with a cold rain (.40″). High 39 Winds: ENE 10-15+ mph
Tonight: Cloudy with periods of rain and drizzle (.25″). Low 39 Winds: NNE 10-15 mph
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny and milder. High Near 60 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy. Low 39 Winds: W 5-10mph
Saturday: Partly sunny with a spot shower. High 54 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Monday: Cloudy windy and cold with passing snow showers. High 29 (feel like the teens) Winds: NW 15-25 mph
Monday night: Blustery and cold with evening snow showers. Low 18 (feel like 6) Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Spring snow is possible Sunday night into Monday! The rest of March’s temperatures will be below normal.
Be an Official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!
Ski Report via Ski NH
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits obscured. Sleet with a chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 1 below in the morning.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits obscured. Snow and sleet. Highs around 30. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 3 above.
Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine.
Click here to join the growing list of InkLink Community Ad Partners who, like us, are mission driven and believe in building community.
Copyright (c) 2022 Manchester Ink Link. All rights reserved. Site by Manon Etc
This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. ACCEPTREJECTRead More
Privacy & Cookies Policy
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.