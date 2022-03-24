Thursday’s weather: A raw March day, rainy with temps in the upper 30s

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. Sleet with a chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 1 below in the morning.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. Snow and sleet. Highs around 30. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 3 above.