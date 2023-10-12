The Weekender, October 12-15: Pumpkin Fests, Chocolate Expo, Hocus Pocus Fest, Art Walk + more

MANCHESTER, NH – We’ve got another October weekend full of fall activities for you! Check out what’s happening to enjoy the season.

Multi-Day Events

October 14-15

Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off and Regatta, Goffstown NH – Goffstown is once again hosting their Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off and Regatta this weekend! Take a look at the events taking place, live music, where to park and more here.

Brimfield Antique Show at the Deerfield Fairgrounds, Deerfield, NH – The world-famous Brimfield Antique Shows Traveling Show is returning to NH for its first-ever fall show, Brimfield North! Over 200 spaces over two days full of antique and vintage vendors, artisans and food trucks will be there and so should you. Note – dogs not allowed, with the exception of service dogs. Click here for more info.

October 14

Hocus Pocus Fest, Manchester NH – Hocus Pocus on Hanover Spiritual Fair presented by Shadow and Soul Emporium will be at the Palace Theatre’s Spotlight Room on Hanover St. If you weren’t able to purchase a ticket online, $6 cash will get you through the door at 2PM.

Manchester Arts Commission Open Studios & Art Walk Manchester, NH – 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Start at City Hall and pick up a printed map (also available at participating studios). An online map will be posted on Oct. 14 – follow MAC on Facebook to get the link.

Bridge Mural Ribbon Cutting, Manchester NH – Come celebrate the bridge mural ribbon cutting at Arms Park this Saturday! This will be a day full of food trucks, art for sale and celebrations!

Pumpkinfest Psychic and Craft Fair, Hooksett, NH – Join us at the Hooksett American Legion for a day of family fun! Vendors, psychic readers, artisans, crafters and more will be here from 11 a.m. -4 p.m. with their hand-crafted offerings! More info via Facebook.

Rocktoberfest at the Auburn Pitts, 167 Rockingham Rd. Auburn, NH – 3 p.m. An “All-Day Support Local Rock’n’Roll Festival” (for proof rock’n’roll ain’t dead!) Six bands will rock the Auburn Pitts outdoor stage with covers and originals! 21+ More info via Facebook.

October 15

Paws and Pumpkins Fall Fest, Manchester NH – The Friends of the Manchester Animal Shelter will be hosting their Paws and Pumpkins Fall Fest at Stark Brewing Company starting at noon. Sunday will be filled with a day of family fun with pumpkin painting, kids crafts, vendors and more!

The Chocolate Expo 2023, Doubletree Expo Center in Manchester – 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. The Chocolate Expo brings tastings & sales of chocolates, baked goods, specialty foods, cheeses, craft beverages (wines, spirits & more) along with entertainment throughout the day from dozens of vendors to the Doubletree Expo Center. Tickets and info.

Mount Uncanoonuc Brewfest to benefit the Worker Bee Fund – Goffstown, NH 1-5 p.m. – Swarm over to the Mount Uncanoonuc Brewfest, 533 Mast Rd., on Saturday October 15th and have a beer to support the Worker Bee Fund! Proceeds support the Worker Bee Fund, which assists disabled veterans with repairs and upkeep of their homes. Brewfest details here.

Planning Ahead?

October 21: Keene Pumpkin Fest, Keene NH

October 24: Mayoral Debate, Manchester NH

October 27: Spooktacular Downtown Trick or Treat Extravaganza, Downtown Manchester NH