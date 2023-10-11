Get your ticket for Oct. 24 mayoral debate at The Rex

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – Tickets are available for a public debate on Oct. 24 featuring mayoral candidates Kevin Cavanaugh and Jay Ruais at The Rex Theatre.

The debate is open to the general public. Tickets are free and seating is general admission.

The debate, sponsored by Manchester Ink Link, will provide the public with a chance to hear from both candidates on the issues.

In preparation for the debate, to be moderated by Manchester Ink Link Assistant Editor Andrew Sylvia, we are soliciting questions from the public.

The format, agreed upon by the candidates, will be classic debate style – 60 minutes including opening and closing statements.

The debate will be available for viewing live on Channel 16 via Manchester Public TV and on-demand afterward.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and attendees are invited to socialize, with the debate starting promptly at 6:30 p.m.

Drinks will be available from The Rex bar throughout the event.

To attend the Oct. 24 event, click here to reserve a seat.