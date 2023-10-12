Friday the 13th artists reception: Mosaic Art Collective invites you to ‘Nevermore, a Dance with the Dark Arts’

MANCHESTER, NH – This October, as nightfall casts its shadow and the boundaries between the worlds waver, Mosaic Art Collective unveils its evocative exhibition, “Nevermore.” Summoning artists from all corners, we tread the path where artistry mingles with the mystique, and creativity dares to delve into the foreboding.

From the annals of time, artists have been captivated by tales and visions of the enigmatic and the eerie. This tradition continues as we navigate through the realms of the macabre, occult, surreal, and the entrancingly strange. And what date could be more fitting for this celebration of the ethereal than Friday the 13th? As the stars align and superstitions come to life, we welcome you to our gallery from 5:30 to 9 p.m.

With “Nevermore,” Mosaic Art Collective pays homage to the mesmerizing allure of the darkness. We beckon both artists and admirers to step beyond the veil, to where beauty intertwines with the unknown.

Dates to Remember:

EXHIBITION DATES : October 7 – 31, 2023

OPENING RECEPTION: Friday, October 13, 2023, 5:30-9:00 PM

LOCATION: 66 Hanover Street, Suite 201, Manchester, NH 03101

For further inquiries or details: 603-512-6209 info@MosaicArtCollective.com

https://www.MosaicArtCollective.com

A sampling of some of the featured artwork below.