Big sixth inning does it again for F-Cats

HARTFORD, CT. — An explosive sixth inning was the difference in a 6-4 New Hampshire Fisher Cats (15-20) victory over the Hartford Yard Goats (16-17) at Dunkin’ Park Thursday night. After scoring seven runs in Wednesday’s sixth inning, the Fisher Cats scored five runs in Thursday’s sixth to put starter C.J. Van Eyk (W, 2-1) in line for the win.

Van Eyk scattered six hits throughout six innings of work. The righty struck out four, including punchouts to end the first, second and third innings. Van Eyk tossed New Hampshire’s second quality start of the season

(six innings pitched and fewer than four earned runs); Trenton Wallace recorded the first on May 4 on the

road against Somerset.

Smooth defense helped Van Eyk throughout his outing. The Fisher Cats turned three 5-4-3 double plays in the second, fourth and fifth innings: third baseman Alex De Jesus to second baseman Michael Turconi to first baseman Riley Tirotta. Catcher Andres Sosa connected with Turconi to retire a Hartford baserunner who attempted to steal second.

Trailing 1-0 into the top of the fifth, New Hampshire broke up Hartford right-hander Andrew Quezada’s perfect game and tied Thursday’s game with a De Jesus solo home run, his second homer of the season.

The Fisher Cats continued this week’s trend of offense in the sixth inning; New Hampshire and

Hartford combined for nine runs Wednesday night, one night after the Goats loudly left a 2-2 in the dust with a six-run sixth inning on Tuesday night.

With Sosa aboard, Turconi swatted his first home run of the season over the left field wall to give the Fisher Cats a 3-1 lead. After Turconi’s big swing, the next six New Hampshire hitters would reach base. With the bases loaded, De Jesus singled in a run and set the stage for designated hitter Zach Britton’s two-run double. After 10 New Hampshire batters saw a plate appearance, the Fisher Cats led Thursday’s game, 6-1.

After Van Eyk’s six innings, relievers Trent Palmer and Nick Fraze (S, 1) finished the final three innings. Hartford scored two runs in the eighth to cut the New Hampshire lead to 6-3 before Fraze stranded a runner in scoring position. He gave up a solo home run in the ninth but worked through the inning to earn his first career Double-A save and secure the 6-4 victory.

The fourth of six games between New Hampshire and Hartford is scheduled for 7:10 PM EDT Friday night. The Fisher Cats pit the Eastern League’s ERA leader, Trenton Wallace (2-0, 1.57 ERA), against Yard Goats

right-hander Mason Albright (0-3, 6.85 ERA).