What’s the buzz: Worker Bee Fund for disabled veterans raises much-needed support

GOFFSTOWN, NH – The Worker Bee Fund’s Oct. 15 Brewfest with Mountain Base Brewery in Goffstown went perfectly, according to Brian Hansen, Founder of the Worker Bee Fund. The weather was great, the leaves were turning, and the brews were pouring.

This fundraiser was for the Worker Bee Fund, whose mission is to support local disabled veterans with modifications to their homes for a more comfortable way of life. In total, 260 people turned out for a beautiful fall day to drink beers from 15 local breweries, eat food and listen to some live music all in support of this organization’s mission. Over 400 tickets were sold, with several individuals buying tickets to support the cause even though they weren’t able to partake. The total amount of proceeds for the Worker Bee Fund has yet to be finalized, however as the event went off without a hitch we can expect to see this event next year, according to Hansen.

For Hansen, this event was a culmination of a lot of hard work with help from Scott Plourde, a board member of the Worker Bee Fund, Jim, Carrie and Candice Currier from Mountain Base Brewery, and their 30 volunteers. Not only was this event beneficial to the work done by Hansen’s organization, but the turnout and the success of the event displays the mission of the organization is compelling, authentic, and creates a community in it of itself, Hansen said.

Gallery by Stacy Harrison

In December, Hansen is hoping to move forward with concerts at the Rex Theatre with more information to come soon.

For the Spring, Hansen and his crew have ideas floating around and are considering a 5K or sprint triathlon, and maybe even a Quidditch tournament in the mud. You will want to check back to their website for updated information.

As for the Worker Bee Fund itself, projects are still continuing as the colder months are drawing near. The proceeds from the Brewfest, as well as the upcoming events, are all to support the organization and its projects to support local disabled veterans.

If you’re looking to support the Worker Bee Fund in any capacity, please check out their website here where you can make a donation that is matched by a private benefactor. If you’re looking to support in another way, Hansen will be looking for volunteers to help with the Worker Bee Fund’s upcoming events. You can email him here if you’re interested in supporting the organization through volunteering.