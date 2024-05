Today: Warmer with some sun & clouds. High 73 Winds: ENE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 51 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Saturday: Clouds with sunny breaks. High 67 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 52 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph

Sunday: Early cloudy skies will give way to partial clearing later in the day. High 71 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Few clouds. Low 49 Winds: Light & Variable

Monday: The weather is pleasant and warm with intervals of clouds and sunshine. High Near 80 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Monday night: Some clouds. Low 54 Winds: Light & Variable

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and very warm. High 85 Winds: SW5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Mainly clear. Low 56 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph