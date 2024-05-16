Exit 8 closure postponed until May 19 due to weather and worker delays

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – The previously announced closure of the northbound Exit 8 off-ramp to Wellington Road in Manchester has been postponed until May 19.

According to NH DOT spokesman Richard Arcand, the closure, previously announced as beginning May 8, had to be pushed back due to weather and subcontractor delays.

The work is in support of improvements to the I-93 Northbound bridges over Wellington Road and Stevens Pond. The Exit 8 northbound off-ramp will be closed, and a detour implemented.

Motorists are also encouraged to sign up for free, real-time construction and traffic related messages (text or email) from https://newengland511.org/.