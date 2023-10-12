Oct. 12-15 Entertainment report: Lively arts, music, shows in and around Manchester

As always this week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)

Be sure to visit The WEEKENDER for more featured events out and about town this weekend!

Featured LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 12th

Dr. Gasp & The Eeks / Currier (Manchester) / 5pm

Jonny Friday / T-Bones (Salem) / 5pm

Sean Coleman / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Clint Lapointe / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm

D-Comp / Village Trestle (Goffstown) / 6pm

April Cushman / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Chris Powers / Telly’s (Epping) / 7pm

Eddie Sands / Copper Door (Salem) / 7pm

Justin Jordan / Copper Door (Bedford) / 7pm

Mugsy Duo / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

Faith Ann / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm

Balkan Jump / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 13th

Ralph Allen / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Clint Lapointe / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Marc Apostolides / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Peter Miles / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Brad Myrick / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Justin Cohn / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Ryan Williamson / Olympus Pizza (Suncook) / 7pm

Last Kid Picked / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Swipe Right Duo / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Whiskey 6 / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Lexi James / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Peter Parcek / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 14th

Josh Logan Trio / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 2pm

Paul Nelson / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm

Mike Barger / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 5pm

Pete Peterson / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm

John Chouinard / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Peter Pappas / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Ryan Williamson / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Mikey G / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

Phil Jacques / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm

Kevin Horan / Hop Knot (Manchester) / 7pm

The Slakas / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Neon Rodeo / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Strong Three / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 15th

Steve Aubert / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Steve Prisby / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Chad Verbeck / Shoppers Pub (Manchester) / 11:30am

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or social media for last-minute changes or to see if there are ticket or admission requirements. Thank you to Notso Costley Productions, NH Music Collective, and Bea’s Band List for your support and listings of LOCAL LIVE MUSIC.

FEATURED ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Click on DIRECT/x link for the official link to purchase tickets for each event.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 12th

VERSA-STYLE DANCE COMPANY / Stockbridge Theatre (Derry) / 7pm – DIRECT/x

Based in Los Angeles, VERSA-STYLE DANCE COMPANY embodies an energetic fusion of dance styles—from Hip-Hop, Popping, Locking, and Krump to Afro-Latin styles of Salsa, Merengue, and Cumbia. Their latest work, Freemind Freestyle, dives into the concept of freedom: what restricts it, and how we break free. Danced to remixes of hip hop, classical, and electronic music the immersive world Freemind Freestyle creates is unique to the dancers’ improvisation and style, offering a one-of-a-kind performance each night! https://stockbridgetheatre.showare.com/ or (603)437-5210

CANDLELIGHT / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 6pm and 8:30pm – DIRECT/x

A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics. Candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations like never seen before in Manchester, NH. Get your tickets now to discover the music of Vivaldi and More at The Rex Theatre under the gentle glow of candlelight. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 13th

NEVERMORE / Mosaic Art Collective (Manchester) / through October 31st

Once upon a midnight dreary, as darkness falls and the veil between the living and the dead draws thin, the Mosaic Art Collective beckons artists to delve deep into their darkest imaginings. Across centuries, artists have danced with the dark arts, intertwining beauty with foreboding. This October, we beckon you to journey with us into realms of the macabre, occult, surreal, and profoundly bizarre. In a fitting tribute to the month of haunts, our exhibition unfurls its dark wings on the evening of Friday the 13th, from 5:30 to 8:30 PM. https://mosaicartcollective.com/

QUEENS – feat. JORDAN QUINN / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

“Queens” is an electrifying and glamorous musical extravaganza set to hit the stage on October 13th. This special show is a heartfelt tribute to the most beloved female music artists of all time. From timeless icons like Madonna and Whitney Houston to contemporary powerhouses like Shania Twain and Adele, “Queens” celebrates the incredible contributions of women in music. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

KINKY BOOTS / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / through November 5th – DIRECT/x

OPENING WEEKEND! Charlie Price has reluctantly inherited his father’s shoe factory, which is on the verge of bankruptcy. Trying to live up to his father’s legacy and save his family business, Charlie finds inspiration in the form of Lola, a fabulous entertainer in need of some sturdy stilettos. As they work to turn the factory around, this unlikely pair find that they have more in common than they realized… and discover that when you change your mind, you can change your whole world. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

HAND TO GOD / Hatbox Theatre (Concord) / FINAL WEEKEND – DIRECT/x

by Robert Askins; presented by Actors Coop Theatre. After the death of his father, meek Jason finds an outlet for his anxiety at the Christian Puppet Ministry, in the devoutly religious, relatively quiet small town of Cypress, Texas. Jason’s complicated relationships with the town pastor, the school bully, the girl next door, and—most especially—his mother are thrown into upheaval when Jason’s puppet, Tyrone, takes on a shocking and dangerously irreverent personality all its own. Hand to God explores the startlingly fragile nature of faith, morality, and the ties that bind us. CONTENT WARNING

www.hatboxnh.com or (603)715-2315

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 14th

DON McLEAN / Capitol Center (Concord) / 7pm – DIRECT/x

“American Pie” still goes to heart as soon as originator Don McLean plays this classic at his concerts. Still, it’s worth remembering that the 76-year-old composer has written and sung numerous other melodic and harmonic successes in his decades-long career with “Vincent (Starry Starry Night),” “Castles in the Air,” “And I Love You So,” and “Cryin’,”. Accordingly, the complete discography of the legendary and still active singer/songwriter is significant. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

TIME MACHINE performs Pink Floyd / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

THE MACHINE performs Pink Floyd, America’s top Pink Floyd show, has forged a 30-year reputation for extending the legacy of Pink Floyd, selling out theaters, premier showcase rooms and casinos across North America, Europe and Asia, performing at renowned music festivals such as Bonnaroo, Riverbend, and Gathering of the Vibes. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

EDWIN McCAIN Acoustic Trio / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Edwin McCain has been called a “street corner prophet” by USA Today, an “aching tenor” by Slate Magazine, and a “great American romantic” by the New York Times, but Edwin is much more than those things. After a 20-year ride on a wave created by recording two of the biggest love songs in the history of music (I’ll Be and I Could Not Ask For More), and producing and starring in a tv series (Flippin’ Ships on Animal Planet); Edwin slowed his road schedule to dedicate more time to his primary roles as husband to his wife and father to their three young teenagers. And then Covid hit. Well, the kids are grown-ish and Edwin’s fans are clamoring for more, so Edwin McCain is back at full throttle. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 15th

NH JAZZ ORCHESTRA / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 2pm – DIRECT/x

Part of the “Prime of Life” SeriesThe NH Jazz Orchestra’s mission is to engage rising talented musicians as well as the broader adult community in the excitement and performance of Big Band music. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

THE FOOLERS / Capitol Center (Concord) / 7pm – DIRECT/x

The Foolers brings an evening of jaw-dropping illusions curated by Penn & Teller. Celebrating television’s #1 rated magic show, this interactive and irreverent evening presents the Fool Us alumni who share the distinction of being among the few who have impressed the pair with mystifying mind magic and hilarious comedic routines. Don’t miss this chance to see TV’s trickiest magicians for an evening of unforgettable fun! (Penn & Teller will not be present at this event). www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

