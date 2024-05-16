Kamen to Manchester Community College grads: ‘Do something you’ll be proud of and don’t give up’

MANCHESTER, NH –Manchester Community College (MCC) held its 78th commencement on Tuesday, May 14th at Sullivan Arena at Saint Anselm College. MCC awarded approximately 300 professional certificates and degrees to the class of 2024.

International technology guru and famed inventor Dean Kamen delivered the commencement speech, advising students, “You’ve been given a great gift. It’s now time for you to start giving back. . . Pick something really important to do with the education you just got, do something you’ll be proud of and don’t give up.”

Kamen, and his Manchester-based firm, DEKA, have been valued partners with MCC students. DEKA has offered countless internship and employment opportunities in several fields of technology and manufacturing. In addition, the Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute (ARMI) and Merrimack Manufacturing work with MCC to offer apprenticeships in the regenerative medical field.

Students learn Advanced Manufacturing and Bio Fabrication skills in these apprenticeships. Through Kamen’s work, students also have access to training on the XRP Robot project, which focuses on experiential robotics for HS and MS students across NH. This 21st century learning opportunity provides real-world skills for MCC students and creates a recruiting pipeline for Kamen’s various business projects in and around Manchester.

“The collaboration between Dean Kamen and our students is invaluable and we were thrilled to have him serve as our Commencement speaker,” says Brian Bicknell, President of Manchester Community College. “The unique opportunities provided to our students through these types of partnerships assures that our graduates are ready to enter the workforce and make immediate and meaningful contributions.”

The Student Reflection was delivered by Vivi Rose Kane, who earned an Associate of Arts in Behavioral Science. Kane shared her compelling personal story of resilience, urging her fellow grads to “Use any roadblocks you face to build your story and be adaptable to changing course. That doesn’t mean giving up on your destination. Keep your target but surrender to a change in trajectory.”

The President’s Award for highest Grade Point Average was given to Suzanne Serhan, who earned an Associate of Applied Science in Graphic Design.