Sunday’s weather: Sunny and cold with snow on the horizon

Saturday, January 15, 2022Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0

Sunday’s Weather

The next storm system will track up the East Coast tonight into MLK Day with a significant winter storm with heavy wet snow north and west of Manchester and snow changing to rain by 7 a.m. for Manchester to the seacoast.

WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT INTO TOMORROW MORNING.

WHAT: Six or more inches of heavy wet snow is possible. Snow may transition to rain before ending.

WHERE: Ossipee, Tuftonboro, Wolfeboro, Moultonborough, Boscawen, Canterbury, Concord, Dunbarton, Loudon, Hooksett, Laconia, Gilford, Meredith, Gilsum, Keene, Marlow, Sullivan, Surry, Jaffrey, Amherst, Milford, Mont Vernon, Goffstown, Peterborough, Sharon, Hollis, Weare, Jackson, North Conway, Albany, Conway, Chatham, Crawford Notch, Lebanon, Lyme, Ashland, Ellsworth, Holderness, Plymouth, Rumney, Claremont, Cornish, Unity, Croydon, Goshen, Grantham, Lempster, Newport, Charlestown, Errol, Millsfield, Colebrook, Berlin, Dummer, Milan, York Pond, Lancaster, Bethlehem, Lincoln, Littleton, Sugar Hill, Thornton, Waterville Valley, and Woodstock

WHEN: From late tonight through tomorrow evening.

IMPACTS: Heavy snow may lead to difficult travel conditions.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Heavy snowfall rates of greater than 1 inch per hour will make it difficult for road clearing operations to keep up. As a result, driving conditions may be worse than normal.

COASTAL FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TOMORROW MORNING THROUGH TOMORROW AFTERNOON

WHAT: Minor to moderate coastal flooding is possible. Significant wave action may also result in moderate to locally significant beach erosion. Splash-over may lead to ponding of water behind dune structures and result in some flooding of roads and vulnerable structures. Small rocks associated with splash-over may result in damage to passing vehicles or pedestrians.

WHERE: Coastal Rockingham County.

WHEN: From Monday morning through Monday afternoon.

IMPACTS: Numerous roads may be closed. Low-lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure may be inundated. Some shoreline erosion may occur.

5-Day Outlook Jan. 16- Jan. 20

Today: Sunny and not as cold. High 26 Winds: Light & Variable
Tonight: Increasing clouds with snow (3-5″) after midnight. Low 16 (then rising temperatures late) Winds: E 10-20 mph
MLK Day: Snow (1″) mixing and changing to rain by 7 AM and windy. High 42 (feel like 27) Winds: ESE to SSW 25-35+mph
Monday night: Potential for a flash-freeze. Mostly cloudy with a few flurries. Low 22 (feel like 12) Winds: W 10-15+mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, colder, and windy. High 25 (feel like 11) Winds: WNW 10-20 mph
Tuesday night: Mostly clear & very cold. Low 10 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Cloudy and not as cold. High 34 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy with a wintery mix late. Low 28 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Clouds with some breaks of sunshine. High 29 (feel like 20) Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy and much colder. Low 7 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Some wintry mix is possible next Wednesday night, along with another arctic blast for Thursday and Friday.

Ski Report via Ski NH

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today: Mostly sunny. Highs around 13. Northwest winds around 20 mph shift to the southwest in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, west winds 25 to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 48 below.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today: Mostly sunny. Highs 10 to 20. West winds around 20 mph shift to the southwest in the afternoon.
Click below for ski conditions at your favorite resorts:
ALPINE
CROSS COUNTRY
ALL RESORTS
Winter Weather Watcher says: Looks like snow on the horizon, again.

