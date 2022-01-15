Sunday’s weather: Sunny and cold with snow on the horizon

The next storm system will track up the East Coast tonight into MLK Day with a significant winter storm with heavy wet snow north and west of Manchester and snow changing to rain by 7 a.m. for Manchester to the seacoast.

WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT INTO TOMORROW MORNING.

WHAT: Six or more inches of heavy wet snow is possible. Snow may transition to rain before ending.

WHERE: Ossipee, Tuftonboro, Wolfeboro, Moultonborough, Boscawen, Canterbury, Concord, Dunbarton, Loudon, Hooksett, Laconia, Gilford, Meredith, Gilsum, Keene, Marlow, Sullivan, Surry, Jaffrey, Amherst, Milford, Mont Vernon, Goffstown, Peterborough, Sharon, Hollis, Weare, Jackson, North Conway, Albany, Conway, Chatham, Crawford Notch, Lebanon, Lyme, Ashland, Ellsworth, Holderness, Plymouth, Rumney, Claremont, Cornish, Unity, Croydon, Goshen, Grantham, Lempster, Newport, Charlestown, Errol, Millsfield, Colebrook, Berlin, Dummer, Milan, York Pond, Lancaster, Bethlehem, Lincoln, Littleton, Sugar Hill, Thornton, Waterville Valley, and Woodstock

WHEN: From late tonight through tomorrow evening.

IMPACTS: Heavy snow may lead to difficult travel conditions.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Heavy snowfall rates of greater than 1 inch per hour will make it difficult for road clearing operations to keep up. As a result, driving conditions may be worse than normal.

COASTAL FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TOMORROW MORNING THROUGH TOMORROW AFTERNOON

WHAT: Minor to moderate coastal flooding is possible. Significant wave action may also result in moderate to locally significant beach erosion. Splash-over may lead to ponding of water behind dune structures and result in some flooding of roads and vulnerable structures. Small rocks associated with splash-over may result in damage to passing vehicles or pedestrians.

WHERE: Coastal Rockingham County.

WHEN: From Monday morning through Monday afternoon.

IMPACTS: Numerous roads may be closed. Low-lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure may be inundated. Some shoreline erosion may occur.